Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal's Wedding: Chef Saransh Goila Shares Unseen Glimpses From The Ceremony

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony on Tuesday, February 25.

The celebrations might be over, but pictures from the venue continue to flood our social media feeds. This time, the courtesy goes to Prajakta's friend, Chef Saransh Goila.

On Wednesday (February 26), Saransh Goila shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram page.

From the fun pre-wedding rituals to the magical D-Day, the album screams love. Among the attendees were Mithila Palkar, and Mallika Dua and entrepreneurs Nikhil Taneja, and Gurpreet Singh.

A playful snap captures Saransh Goila, Mallika Dua, and Mithila Palkar slurping on ice lollies.

In a separate frame, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal sit on enormous paraats during their haldi ceremony. There is also a solo shot of Prajakta, clad in an Anita Dongre-lehenga, walking down the aisle.

Group photo sessions highlight the amazing time the guests had. What's more, delicious food made the wedding functions all the more memorable.

Saransh Goila's caption read, “Wishing Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal a lifetime of happiness, love and companionship. You both are the finest, loveliest, and most beautiful inside-out humans that I have had the pleasure of being friends with in this lifetime. To me, you both are perfect! Happy married life, P+V.”

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal started their forever in Kajrat. Prajakta treated fans to a bunch of pictures from her big day on Instagram.

In the clicks, the bride and groom radiate love and joy. They took part in the rituals, savouring every moment.

Prajakta Koli captioned the post with her wedding date, “25.2.25”, and dropped a red heart and evil eye emoji.

Before that, Prajakta Koli offered glimpses of her sangeet ceremony.

The opening frame showcased the actress raising a toast with Vrishank Khanal. Their million-dollar smiles say it all.

Prajakta exuded desi charm in a Maharashtrian-styled red Benarasee saree. Vrishank, in a black bandhgala, kept it classic.

Prajakta Koli had marked her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo.