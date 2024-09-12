MTV VMAs 2024: Chappell Roan Dedicates Her Award To LGBTQ+ Community: "I Understand You Because I Am One Of You"

The 2024 MTV VMAs, which took place at the UBS Arena in New York City on September 11, was a musical night featuring wins and powerful speeches. American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan bagged her first-ever VMA trophy in the Best New Artist category. During her acceptance speech, the pop star dedicated her triumph to the LGBTQ+ community. According to a report by Billboard, Chapell, whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz, read out her speech from her diary. She said, “Can you believe it? We're at the VMAs. I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me, and I dedicate this to queer and trans people who fuel pop. To the gays, who dedicate my songs to someone they love or hate … for all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now, I see you. I understand you because I am one of you.”

Expressing gratitude to her fans, Chappell Roan added, “And thank you to the people who are fans, who listen to me, who hear me when I share my joy and my fears. Thank you. For all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now: I see you. I understand you because I'm one of you, and don't ever let anyone tell you that you can't be exactly who you want to be."

Earlier this year, Chappell Roan came out as a lesbian at an Ohio concert. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Pink Pony Club singer said, “Finally it's like, ‘Oh, I know why. It's because I'm gay and nothing's actually wrong with me. I just wasn't supposed to be sleeping with men, and now I'm a little repulsed at the thought of even kissing a guy because no one's going to be as good as girls." She disclosed of being “scared of flamboyantly gay people” at first thinking that “people hate women”.

The 2024 VMAs was hosted by rapper Megan Thee Stallion. While Taylor Swift won the Best Collaboration award for her song Fortnight from her album The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), Sabrina Carpenter bagged the Best Song of the Year trophy for Espresso.