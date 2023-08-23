Chandrayaan-3: Bollywood Is Over The Moon - See What Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt And Others Posted

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Wishes and praise flowed in from the film fraternity as Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing near the moon's South Pole. From Alia Bhatt to Salman Khan, stars expressed their joy by putting up posts on their respective social media feeds. Like a billion souls celebrating India's moon landing, superstar Salman Khan also joined in. Sharing a picture of the moon landing on his Instagram feed, he wrote, "Congratulations to all the scientists at ISRO as #Chandrayaan3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. The entire country is proud. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!" Take a look at what Salman Khan posted:

Alia Bhatt wrote, "And the rest is history." Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol's shout out to the ISRO team was all heart. He wrote, "What a proud moment. #Hindustanzindabad tha hai or rahega Jai Hind 🇮🇳 Congratulations to @ISRO on the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon. A momentous feat in the history of India's space exploration. Proud!!!"

See what Alia Bhatt and Sunny Deol posted:

OMG 2 star Akshay Kumar wrote a heartfelt message on his Instagram, thanking ISRO for their efforts. His message read, "A billon hearts saying thanks ISRO. You've made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon.”

Take a look at his post:

Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan wrote of being filled with pride after India's successful moon mission. His post read, "My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best. Congratulations & all my respect to @isro & the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3's lunar exploration mission."

This is what Hrithik Roshan posted:

My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best.



Congratulations & all my respect to @isro & the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3's lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon 🇮🇳 https://t.co/pTKgptUflu — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 23, 2023

Actress Kareena Kapoor, who had earlier shared that she planned to watch the landing along with her sons Taimur and Jeh, wrote, "What an amazing and stellar touchdown, proud, proud, proud." Here is what Kareena Kapoor posted:

Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of himself with the screen behind him showcasing the landing and wrote, "Our India is now on the moon #chandrayaan3. Historic moment !!Thank you @isro." See his post:

Ghoomer star Abhishek Bachchan congratulated the ISRO team on their massive feat. He wrote on X, "A massive congratulations to @isro for the triumphant touchdown of #Chandrayaan3. A moment to remember, an emotion beyond words!!"

See his post below:

A massive congratulations to @isro for the triumphant touchdown of #Chandrayaan3. A moment to remember, an emotion beyond words!! 🇮🇳 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) August 23, 2023

Anil Kapoor shared a video of him watching the landing and alongside it wrote, "What a brilliant display of Indian Space technology and genius! Congratulations to our brightest minds for adding yet another notch to our belt!"

See his post below:

RRR director SS Rajamouli congratulated the scientists for making the moon landing happen. He wrote on X, "Heart swelling with pride. Tears rolling down the cheeks. Pranam @ISRO at this incredible feat..#Chandrayaan3's smooth and successful landing marks a new era in India's cosmic rise."

This is what the RRR director posted:

Heart swelling with pride..

Tears rolling down the cheeks..



Pranam @ISRO at this incredible feat..🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#Chandrayaan3's smooth and successful landing marks a new era in India's cosmic rise.👏🏻👏🏻



JAI HIND 🇮🇳 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 23, 2023

After a 40-day journey starting from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission landed successfully. The Vikram lander made a soft lunar landing around 6 PM on August 23.

With this touchdown on moon in second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

According to PTI reports, Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2. Its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.