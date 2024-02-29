Chamkila Song Ishq Mitaye: Parineeti Chopra And Diljit Dosanjh Shine As 80s Singing Sensations

A still from Ishq Mitaye song. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

While the buzz surrounding Imtiaz Ali's big Netflix directorial Chamkila is sky high, its makers dropped the film's first song Ishq Mitaye on Thursday. Premiering April 12 on Netflix, Chamkila follows the untold true story of Punjab's singing sensation, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. The song Ishq Mitaye, a blend of traditional and modern beats, tries to encapsulate the rise of the Chamkila and his singing partner, later wife Amarjot Kaur. The song shows the two performing in the open, in small gatherings or on stage and earning accolades from the onlookers while doing so. The track sung by Mohit Chauhan and composed by AR Rahman is, in its true sense, music to the ears and makes the wait for the release of the film too hard.

The song was shared by the film's lead pair Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra on their respectve Instagram feeds. The caption alongside the post read, "Mere agge duniya ka rang saara fikka, Apne lahu se hi lagaaya maine tikka..main hoon panjab."

Watch the song Ishq Mitaye here:

Last year, Imtiaz Ali announced his new project with a teaser of sorts, a biopic on late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed at the age of 27 back in 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was Punjab's highest record selling artist of the time. Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular role in the film that also features Parineeti Chopra. The teaser begins with the text, "Netflix presents the untold true story of the greatest singer of his time. The highest record selling artist of Punjab. Died at age 27" flashing on screen. At the end of the teaser, we get a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila addressing a crowd.

Check out Amar Singh Chamkila announcement video here:

Amar Singh Chamkila has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film's music will be composed by AR Rahman. The film is slated to release in April 12 on streaming giant Netflix. Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman have earlier worked together in films like Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha.