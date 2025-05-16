Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's New Patriotic Song From Pakistan Triggers Meme Meltdown: "Worse Than Nuclear Attack"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Chahat Fateh Ali Khan released a new patriotic song, "Meray Watan Meray Chaman." The song emerged following a recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Social media users humorously reacted with memes and sarcastic comments.

Social media influencer and Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan recently unveiled a new patriotic song titled Meray Watan Meray Chaman, following the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Chahat's latest song quickly garnered the Internet's attention and left everyone in stitches.

A tweet read, "Pakistan just launched an all-out attack on India - far worse than any massed nuclear attack. Ok, folks - it's over. I surrender and order full and unconditional surrender of all Indian forces. This is too much to bear." Social media users responded with meme-worthy replies.

Pakistan just launched an all out attack on India - far worse than any massed nuclear attack. Ok folks - it's over. I surrender and order full and unconditional surrender of all Indian forces. This is too much to bear. pic.twitter.com/gYTQdSafbq — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) May 15, 2025

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej also shared his reaction to the song, calling it a complete "horror." Another said, "watan and chaman both upgraded."

A third user wrote, "Aliens are beautiful than him." Another comment read, "We should launch the very talented Anam Ali and Dhinchak Pooja against the Pakistani onslaught on India. Our Singer-400 Defence system."

Others posted humorous musical responses, describing them as counterattacks against Chahat's track. One user posted a video of a female singer with the caption, "Cheer up, Ana! We've got a defence that's more solid than a plate of army-grade tacos, ready to repel any of those sharp attacks from Pakistan like a pro goalie blocking a penalty shot. Our defence systems are so solid, they could double as a fortress for a medieval fair!"

For the unversed, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan initially gained popularity with his viral song Bado Badi and previously recreated the hit Karan Aujla song Tauba Tauba. In response to the rendition, Aujla reacted, "Uncle na karo please," referring to the video of the cover.