Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Viral Hit 'Bado Badi' Removed From YouTube. Here's Why

The song's success extended across South Asia.

Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's recent hit track, 'Bado Badi' has been pulled down from YouTube due to a copyright dispute. The song, which quickly gained popularity across South Asia, is said to be a rendition of a classic piece originally performed by the iconic Pakistani artist Noor Jehan in the 1973 film "Banarasi Thug."

Despite amassing millions of views within just a month of its April 2024 release, Khan's version of "Bado Badi" faced removal from the platform following claims of copyright infringement.

The song's success transcended borders, capturing widespread attention in countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Watch the video here:

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨੀ ਨੂਰਜਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਗਾਣਾ Bado Badi • पाकिस्तानी नूरजहाँ का bado badi गाना • Pakistani old vs new bado badi song 😄😄 funny and full comedy 🤣🤣 Pakistanis 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/c3sgyqHHwx — KhatriKshatri Kingdom (@KhatriKKingdom) May 16, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan first rose to prominence during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 through his music videos shared on various online platforms. His repertoire includes songs like "Pyara PSL," "Lota Lota," "Gol Kattara," and "Tu Chor Chor Chor," characterized by repetitive beats and altered lyrics from existing tracks, often sparking divided opinions among listeners.

His unique approach to music has sparked numerous memes online, and he was even extended an invitation to the IPPA Awards in 2023.

However, Khan's unconventional style has elicited mixed reactions from the public, with some viewing it as entertaining, while others criticize it for its perceived lack of musical depth. This ongoing debate surrounding his work reflects broader discussions on entertainment, audience engagement, and the definition of artistic expression.