Nathalie Baye, Known For <i>Downton Abbey</i> And <i>Catch Me If You Can</i>, Dies At 77

French actor Nathalie Baye, known for her roles in films such as Downton Abbey: A New Era and Catch Me If You Can, has died at the age of 77. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baye died on Friday at her Paris residence due to complications of Lewy body dementia.

Lewy body dementia is described as a progressive neurodegenerative disease characterised by abnormal protein clumps that form in the brain, which can affect cognitive function, movement, and behaviour, as per the Mayo Clinic.

Following the news of Nathalie Baye's death, tributes and condolences have been pouring in across social media platforms. French President Emmanuel Macron also paid homage to the actor, writing, "We loved Nathalie Baye so much. She accompanied, through her voice, her smiles and her reserve, these last decades of French cinema, from François Truffaut to Tonie Marshall. An actress with whom we loved, dreamed and grew up. We think of her family and her loved ones."

Nous aimions tant Nathalie Baye. Elle a accompagné par sa voix, ses sourires et sa pudeur ces dernières décennies du cinéma français, de Francois Truffaut à Tonie Marshall. Une comédienne avec qui nous avons aimé, rêvé, grandi. Nous pensons à sa famille et à ses proches. pic.twitter.com/7A3mug2aGP — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 18, 2026

Born on July 6, 1948, in Mainneville, Normandy, Nathalie Baye got trained at the Conservatoire national superieur d'art dramatique in Paris, before beginning her film career in the early 1970s, according to Variety.

She went on to become a central figure in French cinema. Some of her early works include collaborations with François Truffaut in Day for Night and Jean-Luc Godard in Every Man for Himself. She also appeared in notable French titles such as The Return of Martin Guerre and Vénus Beauté Institute.

She gained international recognition for her role in Steven Spielberg's Catch Me If You Can, portraying Leonardo DiCaprio's mother.

One of her final film roles was in Downton Abbey: A New Era, where she shared the screen with Maggie Smith.