Casting Director Krish Kapur Dies Of Brain Hemorrhage At 28

There was speculation that Krish Kapur died in a road accident (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights "He had no medical history," said his uncle

He also dismissed reports that Krish died in a road accident

"He was healthy and doing absolutely fine," he added

Casting director Krish Kapur, who had worked for films like Mahesh Bhatt's Jalebi and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer Veerey Ki Wedding, passed away at the age of 28 due to brain hemorrhage, his family said.

There was speculation that Kapur died in a road accident but his maternal uncle, Sunil Bhalla dismissed the reports, saying that the casting director fainted at his home in suburban Mira Road here and suffered brain hemorrhage.

According to Bhalla, Kapur died on May 31.

"He had no medical history. He was healthy and doing absolutely fine. On May 31, he just collapsed and started to bleed. He died of brain hemorrhage," Bhalla told PTI on Wednesday.

Kapur is survived by his mother, wife and seven-year-old child.