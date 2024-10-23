CarryMinati Drops Epic Parody Video Of Mr. Beast With Top Indian YouTubers

CarryMinati, one of Asia's leading YouTuber known for his funny content and huge fan following, has achieved a new milestone by organising the largest collaboration to date. After becoming the only Indian creator to partner with world's biggest YouTuber Mr. Beast, who has 322 million subscribers, CarryMinati has brought together 14 Indian YouTubers to create a parody video titled Mr. Beast Parody Ft. Indian Creators. The video features the who's who of the YouTuber community, and is the first of its kind.

In the video, CarryMinati takes on the role of Mr. Least, the parody version of the legendary Mr. Beast. He guides his fellow creators through a series of funny and bizarre challenges, including playing carrom with their feet, performing weird stunts for hefty rewards. The video pokes fun at YouTube challenges that we often see on our feeds. With a combined base total of more than 625 million subscribers, this is the biggest creator collaboration for a YouTube sketch ever in India.



During CarryMinati's recent collaboration with Mr. Beast, he participated in the viral video titled 50 YouTubers Fight for $1,000,000. This parody video is produced by Deepak Char and CarryMinati, and the script is written by the YouTuber himself and Vishal Dayama.

CarryMinati, originally Ajey Nagar, is famous for his hilarious roasts, skits, and reaction videos to various topics that he posts on his channel. He began his YouTube journey at the age of 10 with football tutorial videos. In 2020, he appeared in the music video Date Kar Le by music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman. He also appeared in a cameo role in the movie Runway 34 in 2022, where he played himself.

