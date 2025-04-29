100 Men vs 1 Gorilla: Who Wins? Bizarre Social Media Debate Splits Internet

It was, until now, a hypothetical debate on social media. But could it soon become a reality? Popular YouTuber Mr Beast has teased a "100 men vs 1 gorilla" challenge in a post on X. While the world weighed in on whether 100 men could take on a single gorilla, Mr Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, posted a photoshopped picture of himself grinning in front of a gorilla and a group of unarmed men with the caption, "Need 100 men to test this, any volunteers?"

The post went viral in no time, with people bringing their own version of this challenge.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the post, saying, "Sure, what's the worst that could happen?"

A user from Nigeria asked what the prize money was. "How much?? I am willing to volunteer all the way from Nigeria. We are trained to face our fears and also know that with the right mindset, we can conquer anything. If David can defeat Goliath, Abazz alone can defeat the gorilla."

"This is like saying 100 4-year-olds could beat an adult man. It's not happening," commented another.

Animal welfare organisation PETA took exception and said, "100 men vs. a gorilla? Maybe try 100 reasons to leave animals out of your content instead."

It all started when a user, DreamChasnMike, wrote, "I think 100 ni**as could beat 1 gorilla everybody just gotta be dedicated to the s**t."

Some social media users shared how they could defeat the gorilla.

One wrote, "Our ancestors did hunt sabre-tooth tigers"

Another commented, "Bro, fr, if 100 dudes really locked in, like truly committed - no fear, no second thoughts - they could maybe take the gorilla... after 87 of them get turned into smoothies first. It's not about strength. It's about sacrifice & vibes at that point."

A wild silverback gorilla can lift up to 815 kgs and run at a speed of up to 25 miles per hour, as compared to an average human's top speed of around 8 mph.

A gorilla's bite is the seventh most powerful in the animal kingdom, according to LeoZoo.org. Its biting force is measured at 1300 psi.