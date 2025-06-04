YouTuber MrBeast Offers Studio Tour In Exchange For $100,000 Charity Donation

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. MrBeast offers fans exclusive studio access for $100,000 donations to his charity, Beast Philanthropy. The first 40 donors will attend a three-day event from June 27 to 29 at his North Carolina studio. Donors can tour the set of Beast Games Season 2 and meet the production crew during a Q&A session.

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes experience at his North Carolina studio - but only for those willing to donate $100,000 to charity.

The American content creator announced on Tuesday that the first 40 donors contributing six-figure sums to his nonprofit, Beast Philanthropy, will be invited for an exclusive three-day event from June 27 to 29. Each donor can bring up to two guests to tour the set of Beast Games Season 2, meet the production crew during a private Q&A, and visit the organisation's food distribution centre.

"I have some big charity projects I want to fund, so I think it's a win/win," MrBeast posted on X.

Known for extravagant challenges and large-scale philanthropy, MrBeast has used his platform to fund global humanitarian efforts, including sponsoring surgeries and building water wells in underserved regions. This latest initiative signals a shift in his fundraising strategy - directly appealing to his fanbase, which includes millions of teenagers and young adults, for major donations.

Want a tour of the city for Beast Games season 2 and all the massive sets we're building?? I'm going to personally show around people that donate $100,000 to Beast Philanthropy! I have some big charity projects I want to fund so I think it's a win/win ❤️https://t.co/MHJ9sTef2d — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 2, 2025

With over 400 million YouTube subscribers and a reported $5 billion media empire, Donaldson has turned viral generosity into a digital phenomenon. However, the move has sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning whether such high donation thresholds are realistic or inclusive for the average fan.

The announcement comes shortly after Amazon Prime Video renewed Beast Games for two more seasons. The high-stakes reality series, where 1,000 contestants competed for a record $5 million prize, has reportedly become the platform's most-watched unscripted show, clocking over 50 million views within just 25 days of its debut.