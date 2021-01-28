Cardi B Watched Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger. See What She Tweeted

Priyanka Chopra in a still from The White Tiger (courtesy gouravadarsh)

Highlights "I was crying and angry while watching it," tweeted Cardi B

The White Tiger stars Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar

The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker-winning novel

The White Tiger, starring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, has found a fan in rapper Cardi B. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter was moved to tears by the film, based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker-winning novel. In a tweet shared on Thursday, Cardi B wrote: "White Tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry while watching it." Cardi B, among the most influential female rappers of all time, shot to fame with the hit single Bodak Yellow. The Grammy-winning musician, known for her politically-charged lyrics, is also an actress and was a regular cast member on the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop: New York. She also had a role in the 2019 Jennifer Lopez film Hustlers.

See Cardi B's tweet here:

White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 27, 2021

Cardi B isn't the only famous fan to have given The White Tiger a shout-out - Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas has given both her and the film more than one. "The movie is unreal and my wife Priyanka Chopra is exceptional in it," Nick wrote in an Instagram Story. In a separate tweet, Nick wrote: "So incredibly proud of my wife Priyanka Chopra for her work as both an actor and a producer on this movie. Everyone, do yourself a favor and go watch this movie right now! Congrats to the entire cast and crew and creative team."

The White Tiger is out now on @netflix!!! So incredibly proud of my wife @priyankachopra for her work as both an actor and a producer on this movie. Everyone do yourself a favor and go watch this movie right now! Congrats to the entire cast and crew and creative team. pic.twitter.com/rF47xsWmzH — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 22, 2021

Nick's father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr also shared a message on Instagram urging cine-goers to watch The White Tiger: "Everyone go see this powerful movie starring our wonderful daughter-in-law."

The White Tiger is a tale of poverty and privilege, the former represented by Balram Halwai, a driver forced to take the blame for his employer's hit-and-run; privilege is represented by the wealthy family for whom he works. Adarsh Gourav stars as Balram Halwai, the 'white tiger' of the title; Priyanka Chopra is cast as Pinky, wife of Balram's employer Ashok and the person at the wheel at the time of the hit-and-run. Rajkummar Rao plays her husband, Ashok.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is now streaming on Netflix.