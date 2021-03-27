Caption This, Wrote Nick Jonas - So Everyone Did. Our Favourite Comments

Nick Jonas shared this photo (courtesy nickjonas)

Has Nick Jonas' clone taken over his Instagram account? The singer is seen wearing a headband over an overgrown hairline in a recent upload. Nick sported an unusual look with a grey moustache and beard. The 28-year-old star simply asked everyone to caption this picture only to receive some hilarious suggestions in return. Actor Jonathan Tucker wrote, "I don't always wear a headband, but when I do it Totes adorbs." While musician Zane Carney commented, "Click below for my free hair growth tutorial."

Nick's online community took the caption game to another level as one of the users wrote, "Your chakras are not aligned." Another thought that the actor gave, "Cobra Kai vibes." Someone even suggested, "I came from the year 3000." A Priyanka Chopra fan chuckled, "When PC asks you to clean the house."

The singer previously shared behind-the-scenes footage from his latest album Spaceman. The caption read, "#TBT to some behind-the-scenes moments shooting the #SpacemanVideo." The clip had managed to impress Priyanka who couldn't help but say, "Love this so much."

Nick is currently one of the coaches on NBC's singing reality show, The Voice Season 20. The other judges on the show are Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend.

Priyanka recently revealed that it was Nick who suggested the name for her newly opened NYC restaurant Sona. The actress posted a few glimpses of the eatery on Instagram.

Explaining how Nick came up with the name, the 38-year-old said, "Yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means "gold," and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!"