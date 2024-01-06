Captain Miller Trailer: The Many Facets Of Dhanush In A Violent Period Drama

Dhanush in the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Dhanush's next film Captain Miller is out. The trailer, spanning more than two minutes, documents a drama set in the pre-independent India. Is Dhanush a dacoit, a soldier or a rescuer? The trailer shows the many facets of the superstar. Set in the British ruled India, the trailer gives us glimpses of violent actions that unfold gradually. Dhanush can be seen performing some deadly action scenes in the trailer. He can be seen fighting against the British to rescue his village and its mine. But the trailer ends with a twist. It shows once upon a time Dhanush used to work as a soldier under the British. He used to be called Captain Miller. Take a look at the trailer here:

Dhanush has actively been sharing updates about the trailer. Sharing a picture from the film, Dhanush wrote in the caption, "Captain Miller !! Trailer soon." In the picture shared, Dhanush can be seen lying on a bike while his face is covered by a piece of cloth. Take a look:

Directed by Arun Matheshwaran, Captain Miller also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shivaraj Kumar, Nivedita Sathish, Vinayakan, and Sandeep Kishan in pivotal roles. The film has been given a U/A certificate, and it will be released on January 12.

Dhanush was last seen in Sir. Dhanush is known for films like Vai Raja Vai, Maari, Asuran, Karnan, to name a few. He also acted in Hindi films like Shamitabh alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Dhanush also worked in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.