On Rajinikanth's Birthday, Wishes From Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Dhanush And Others

First, let us all take a moment to wish acting legend Rajinikanth a very happy birthday. The Indian cinema icon turns 73 today. Not many would disagree he deserves and owns the title of “megastar”. From brandishing his veshti like a sword to his hard-hitting dialogues, ‘Thalaivar' has been ruling our hearts. On the super special day, wishes are coming in from all concerns. Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan was among the first to wish his “dear friend”. In a note on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Happy birthday to my dear friend superstar Rajinikanth. I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever.” Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have worked together in several hit films in the 70s, including NinaithaleNinaikum, Apoorva Raagangal, Ilamai Oonjal, 16 Vayathinile, Moondru Mudichu, Aval Appadithan, Aadukirathu and Thaayillamal Naan Illai.

Dhanush has also shared a note for “Thalaiva” Rajinikanth on X (formerly Twitter). He has also added red hearts and folded hands emojis to express his gratitude. Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth's daughter, filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The two decided to separate in 2022.

Mohanlal has picked a still from their recently released film Jailer to wish the Indian cinema icon. Along with the picture on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Wishing my dear Rajinikanth sir a blessed birthday! As a true embodiment of kindness and humility that inspires millions, here's to many more healthy and happy years ahead.”

Jackie Shroff, who was also part of Jailer, dropped a throwback clip on Twitter (now X) and wished Rajinikanth “Happiness Always.”

Jr NTR's birthday note for the “one and only Thalaivar” Rajinikanth was a super hit. He tweeted, “Wishing the one and only Thalaivar Rajinikanth

sir, a very Happy Birthday. May your charisma continue to inspire for generations.”

Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty, in his birthday message, said, “Happy Birthday dear Rajinikanth. Wishing you a super successful year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed as always.”

Composer Anirudh Ravichander has shared an artwork of Rajinikanth's character in Jaileron X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Happy birthday to the emperor Thalaiva Rajinikanth.” FYI: Anirudh Ravichander was the music composer for Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Here's how Dharma Production wished superstar Rajinikanth.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has wished Rajinikanth “many many more years of great health, happiness, swag, style, blockbusters and an awesome life ahead.” Karthik and Rajinikanth last worked together in Petta.

Happy Birthday Thalaivaaa ????????????❤️❤️❤️



Happy birthday, Rajinikanth.