Can't Take Our Eyes Off Ananya Panday In This Adorable Throwback Pic With Mom Bhavana

Bhavana Pandey's latest social media post is making us go 'awww'. Actress Ananya Panday's mother decided to go down the memory lane by posting a sweet throwback photo, featuring herself and her grandmother. In the frame, we can also see a toddler version of the SOTY 2 actress looking cute as a button in a white outfit. "Grandparents are truly the best. Miss you every day," Bhavana Pandey wrote, and we bet most of us will agree without giving it a second thought. All three smile ear-to-ear as they pose for the lens.

A few days ago, the costume designer shared images from the "B4U Days." Bhavana Pandey looks glamorous in retro outfits. So Ananya got it all from her mother, eh?

In one of the fun Instagram posts, Bhavana Pandey asked fans to spot her younger daughter Rysa. The underwater moment was captured during their trip to the Maldives. Rysa can be seen having a snorkelling experience with baby sharks surrounding her. Ananya's Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter reacted with a cheeky comment, "The sharks must've been petrified."

Bhavana Pandey became a social media sensation after her appearance in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She was roped in along with her best friends Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan. The reality series gave a glimpse of their personal as well as professional lives.

Now, speaking of Ananya, the star is set to make her debut in South films soon. Ananya is the female lead of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger. The Puri Jagannadh directorial was shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

Ananya is also a part of Shakun Batra's project with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.