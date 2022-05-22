'Cannes Is Great But...': Pooja Hegde's Biggest Source Of Happiness Is This

Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Pooja Hegde was one the stars who walked the red carpet at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. During her stay there, she slayed on the red carpet and otherwise. However, if there is one thing that beats the Cannes experience, it has to be returning home. She added the hashtags #Happiness to her Instagram story and wrote: "Cannes is great but there is nothing like going back home." Earlier this week, Pooja attended the screening of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes.

This is what Pooja Hegde posted on her Instagram stories:

Screenshot of Pooja Hegde's Instagram story.

The actress shared a video from her red carpet debut and wrote: "The iconic red carpet stairs at the Cannes Film Festival. What a rush this was. #grateful #cannes2022 #topgun." Sharing a closer look of her red carpet OOTD, Pooja Hegde wrote: "Soaking it all in... Cannes 2022 #redcarpet #IndiaAtCannes #GodawanAtCannes #CraftedInIndia #DrinkResponsibly."

See the posts shared by Pooja Hegde here:

Some more looks from Pooja Hegde's Cannes diaries:

In terms of work, Pooja Hegde was last seen opposite Vijay in Beast. She also featured in the Telugu romantic comedy Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni on screen. Koratala Siva's action drama, Acharya with superstar Chiranjeevi was another ambitious project that Pooja was seen in.

The actress also featured in Radhe Shyam, opposite Prabhas. The film released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. After Housefull 4, the actress will return to Bollywood with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh as the protagonist.