'Sunsets In Cannes' As Seen On Pooja Hegde's Instagram. This Is What She Posted

Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde shared this image. (courtesy: hegdepooja)

Beast star Pooja Hegde, who was one of the attendees at this year's Cannes Film Festival, shared pictures from her day out in the French Riviera. The actress shared a few pictures of what sunset in Cannes looks like and she simply captioned it:" Sunsets in Cannes." She added in her caption: "Let's get this party started." For her day out, Pooja picked a yellow Roberto Cavalli dress, which she wore with a blazer also by the luxury brand. She wore a pair of sunglasses and her swag was just off the charts as she posed.

See Pooja Hegde's post here:

On her Instagram profile, Pooja Hegde has actively been sharing pictures from her big Cannes red carpet. She captioned this one: "If the dream is big enough, the "how" doesn't matter. The universe will make it happen. Cannes 2022. #debut."

Because one post isn't enough to sum up the surreal experience. Pooja Hegde wrote: "The iconic red carpet stairs at the Cannes Film Festival. What a rush this was."

"Soaking it all in," Pooja Hegde captioned this one.

This is what a day in the French Riviera looks like:

At the Cannes Film Festival this year, Deepika Padukone is attending as a jury member. Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet twice As did actors Tamannaah,, Hina Khan, Helly Shah and Urvashi Rautela.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Beast, co-starring Vijay. She also had another release this year - Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. the actress also starred in Koratala Siva's action drama, Acharya with Chiranjeevi.

Besides Tamil and Telugu films, Pooja Hegde has also been a part of several Bollywood projects like Housefull 4 and Mohenjo Daro. the actress will return to Bollywood with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh as the protagonist.