Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor's Hilarious Reaction To Being Called 'Plastic' As She Gets Ready

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Janhvi Kapoor's film "Homebound" received a 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes. A BTS clip of Kapoor preparing for Cannes went viral, showcasing her humor. She addressed trolls playfully, saying, "They are going to say it is plastic."

Janhvi Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of her film Homebound which got a 9-minute standing ovation at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival. Helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, and co-led by Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, the film was warmly received after its screening in the Un Certain Regard category.

Janhvi has also been serving some glamorous looks as she takes over the French Riviera. Now a BTS clip of her getting ready for Cannes 2025 has emerged on social media.

It went viral on Reddit where she is seen saying, "I look mesmerising. I look breathtaking. I cannot wait to eat."

But what caught everyone's attention was her playful take on trolls, when she said, "They are going to say it is plastic, but who cares?" Her team was left in splits when she made the candid remark.

Last year, Khushi Kapoor had also spoken at length about cosmetic surgery while promoting her film Loveyapa.

The Kapoor sisters have often been trolled and asked about it, and they have continued to be graceful about it as they have mentioned it is a personal choice.

Janhvi's film Homebound which won hearts at Cannes 2025, has Martin Scorsese as its Executive Producer, while Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra have produced it.

The plot of the film revolves around two friends hailing from a village in North India, who suddenly find their friendship going through a trial when they pursue jobs as police officers.



