Cannes 2025: Jacqueline Fernandez's Star-Struck Moment With Jessica Alba

Jacqueline Fernandez met Jessical Alba at the Cannes Film Festival and she couldn't stop gushing about it. Jacqueline shared a few glamorous pictures of herself on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, Jacqueline is seen sharing the frame with Jessica Alba. Jacqueline looked gorgeous as ever in a red gown.

"This was a dream, meeting all my idols and being part of such a meaningful event. All thanks to @redseafilm this was possible for me! As an honouree I had the opportunity to meet the most fantastic women in cinema from around the world and discuss the possibilities that lay ahead of us, all of us sharing a similar passion to be impactful storytellers in our own unique way! I left feeling inspired and wanting to grow more.. explore more... thank you @redseafilm for honouring me alongside such amazingly beautiful women. still so speechless!!!" Jacqueline wrote.

Jacqueline was at the Women in Cinema gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor was one of the honorees at the Women in Cinema event as part of the Red Sea Film Foundation at Cannes this year.

Hosted at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, the Red Sea Film Festival celebrated the journey of seven women, making a mark in the world of cinema in front of and behind the camera.

Jacqueline was joined by Saudi actor Elham Ali, Syrian filmmaker Gaya Jiji, Egyptian actor Amina Khalil, Zambian-Welsh director-screenwriter-actor Rungano Nyoni, Saudi artist and filmmaker Sarah Taibah and Thai actor Engfa Waraha.