Cannes 2023: Guneet Monga Is 'Back Home' At The French Riviera In A Radiant Golden Saree

Guneet Monga shared this image. (courtesy: guneetmonga)

It is Guneet Monga's year and she is absolutely owning it with style. The Indian producer, who did India proud by bringing home an Oscar for her documentary film The Elephant Whisperers, walked the red carpet of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday in a luminescent golden saree. Guneet Monga kept her look simple and let her beautiful saree do all the talking. Her golden clutch and pearl drop earrings just elevated her look further. For the unversed, Guneet Monga is attending Cannes this year as part of the Indian delegation.

On Wednesday night, the producer shared some pictures of herself on the red carpet. However, she was not alone. The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan, who is leading the Indian delegation at the Cannes film festival, and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba were also present in the images alongside Guneet Monga. Sharing the pictures on her feed, the producer thanked the delegation for providing her with the opportunity to represent the country on the global stage.

Her extensive caption read," So delighted to be at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of the Indian government delegation. India is now on the global stage in world cinema, and it's an honor to be a part of this momentous occasion. I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to the Indian government and FICCI for providing me with this incredible opportunity to represent our country on this global stage."

She further continued, "It's great to be back home at Cannes. I love the energy of the festival and just walking up and down the street, meeting friends from the fraternity, and celebrating the cinema. It makes my heart swell with pride to see Indian cinema being cherished on a global stage at a prestigious film festival such as Cannes. To be able to celebrate the power of Indian cinema and witness its ability to bring people together is no less than a spectacle. #IndiaAtCannes"

Meanwhile, the prestigious film festival kick-started on May 16 with the premiere of Johnny Depp's big comeback film Jeanne du Barry.

Talking about Indian films at Cannes, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy has been selected as part of the Midnight Screenings section of the festival. The film stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt, and Abhilash Thapliyal.

The event, which is taking place in France, will feature a total of four Indian films.