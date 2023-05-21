Cannes 2023: Diana Penty, Slaying As Usual In A 'Different Kind Of Tuxedo'

Diana Penty shared this image. (courtesy: dianapenty)

Bollywood star Diana Penty is making her return to the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival 2023 worth the wait. We say this because the actress has been sharing one jaw-dropping look after another. The actress, who made her debut back in 2019, has impressed fans with her sartorial sensibilities this time around as well. After loads of glitter with her co-ord set on her first day in Cannes, the Cocktail actress made some power moves on the red carpet in her dramatic black monochrome look. Her “different kind of tuxedo” from designer Lena Erziak featured a cropped blouse-style blazer and stylish pleated pants. The actress is representing the vodka brand Grey Goose at Cannes 2023. Sharing several images from the Cannes red carpet, Diana Penty wrote, "Always a pleasure to be back at Cannes with my @greygoose fam! We chose a different kind of tuxedo for the red carpet last night. Whaadya'll think?!" and tagged her team.

Fans of the actress have flooded the comment section with compliments.

Before this, the actress impressed fans in a dramatic LBD from designer Philipp Plein. The tassel detailing definitely made her ensemble stand out. In the caption, she said, “Tassels always worth the hassle.” Check out her gorgeous look here:



Diana Penty announced her arrival at the French Riviera with a set of images of herself and the caption, "Hello again #Cannes [sun emoji]." To this, actress Sobhita Dhulipala said: "Chic-a!" Also, do not miss the last video in the carousel in which Diana is seen biting into a sandwich.

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 has witnessed appearances by many Bollywood celebrities. The 2023 debutant class included Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, and Manushi Chhillar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a regular attendee, walked the 2023 Cannes red carpet creating quite some buzz with her silver hooded red-carpet look. Vijay Varma and Urvashi Rautela also returned to the French Riviera this year. Anushka Sharma is also expected to make her debut on the Cannes red carpet this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diana was last seen in Selfiee. She shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the remake of the Malayalam film Driving License.

After making her debut in Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's Cocktail, Diana Penty has featured in films like Happy Bhag Jayegi, Shiddat, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, and Lucknow Central, among others.





