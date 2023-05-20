Cannes 2023: All That Glitters Is Actually Diana Penty. See French Riviera Album

Diana Penty shared this image. (courtesy: dianapenty)

Cocktail actress Diana Penty returned to the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who made her Cannes debut in 2019, on Saturday morning, shared pictures from her time in the French Riviera. Diana Penty opted for a crop top and matching skirt of sorts from the shelves of Falguni-Shane Peacock. She captioned the post, "All that glitters..." Diana Penty is representing the vodka brand Grey Goose at the event. Diana Penty checked into the French Riviera on Friday. She wore a ruffled white shirt with blue denims and she wrote in her caption, "Hello again Cannes."

See pictures of Diana Penty from the French Riviera here:

Diana Penty checked into Cannes like this. Take a look:

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shined brighter than the French Riviera sun on the red carpet. The Cannes Film Festival this year has also witnessed appearances by Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Urvashi Rautela. Anushka Sharma is expected to make her debut soon.

In terms of work, Diana Penty was last seen in Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. Nushrratt Bharuccha was also part of the film. Diana was also a part of Kunal Deshmukh's Shiddat. Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina were also part of the project.

Diana Penty began her career as a model and she made her Bollywood debut with Cocltail, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Diana Penty has featured in films like Happy Bhag Jayegi, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Lucknow Central, to name a few.