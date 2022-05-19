Cannes 2022: The Ex-Factor - This Tom Cruise Co-Star Was Left Out Of Montage

Cannes 2022: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in Eyes Wide Shut

Many movies from Tom Cruise's extensive filmography made it into the montage that was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, and with them several of the Top Gun actor's co-stars. One, however, was conspicuous by her absence, according to Variety. Nicole Kidman, who was married to Tom Cruise for 11 years, did not appear in footage from the three films they made even though all three were included in the 10-minute montage celebrating Tom's work. Nicole and Tom met while filming 1990's Day Of Thunder, marrying the same year. They also co-starred in Far And Away and Eyes Wide Shut before divorcing in 2001. The clips used in the montage featured Tom's solo scenes from the films – driving a car in Days Of Thunder, riding a horse in Far And Away, and removing a mask in Eyes Wide Shut.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in Far And Away

Nicole appears to be the only co-star to have been snubbed in the montage, screened before the premiere of Tom Cruise's new film Top Gun: Maverick. Variety reports that the other film clips used did feature other actors who appeared with Tom – Dustin Hoffman in Rain Man, Renee Zellweger in Jerry Maguire, Kirsten Dunst in Interview With A Vampire and even ex-flame Penelope Cruz in Vanilla Sky.

Tom Cruise did, however, mention Nicole Kidman in a question and answer session at a Masterclass held later at the film festival. Asked about a graphic scene in Eyes Wide Shut, he said, ""We worked together to find the tone: (director Stanley Kubrick), Nic and I," reports Variety.

Tom Cruise was very much the main event at this year's Cannes Film Festival where he was given an honorary Palme d'Or. He also received the grandest of welcomes with French Air Force jets streaking across the sky. In Top Gun: Maverick, Tom reprises the character of US Navy pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, a role he first played in the original 1986 blockbuster that made him a superstar.