Cannes 2022: Actor-Filmmaker Aimee Baruah Wore Mekhela Chador For Her Big Red Carpet Debut

Cannes 2022: Aimee Baruah on the red carpet. (courtesy: aimeebaruahofficial)

Actor-filmmaker Aimee Baruah, who was one of the attendees at the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year, shared glimpses of her big red carpet debut moment on her Instagram profile. She walked the red carpet in a Mekhela chador, a traditional Assamese outfit. At the Indian pavilion of the Cannes Film Festival, the film Semkhor, directed by her was screened. This year, India was chosen as the first 'Country of Honour' at Marche du Cinema. She captioned one of her posts: "I walked down the red carpet at the "Cannes Film Festival", one of the most esteemed events in the world of cinema, draped in Muga silk, the pride of every Assamese. As an Assamese myself, I am delighted to be here at this prestigious festival representing my language and place. I am filled with boundless joy. My heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India, the organisers of the festival and the people of my home-state, Assam."

This is what Aimee Baruah posted:

In a separate Instagram post, she documented her big Cannes red carpet debut moment.

She checked into the French Riviera by sharing this reel on Instagram.

Sharing photos from the Indian Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, she wrote: "I was overwhelmed to see the interest amongst people from different parts of the world to learn about Semkhor. I thank my team for helping me bring a film about my soil, its language, to this prestigious platform and the immense respect it has garnered from all across the world. May this victory parade of our film fraternity continue unabated."

The Indian delegation at the festival was led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur along with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, music composers AR Rahman, Ricky Kej, folk singer Mame Khan and actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan among others. Besides that, actor Deepika Padukone is on Cannes jury duty at the 10-day long festival, which will end today.