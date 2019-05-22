Cannes 2019: 'Do Your Research' - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Stylists Say Outfit Not Same As Sonam Kapoor's

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Cannes (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights Aishwarya wore a Rimzim Dadu jacket set on Tuesday Sonam wore an outfit from the designer's collection in 2016 A fashion report suggested Ash 'repeated' Sonam's outfit

The faces behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's gorgeous Cannes looks include celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, assisted by Reann Moradian and Malvika Tater, Shannon Tanwani. Amongst them, Reann and Aastha sternly responded to a fashion report in Hauterfly, suggesting one of Aishwarya's Cannes 2019 day outfits was worn by Sonam Kapoor during Cannes 2016. "No, boo. This isn't the same outfit. How about you wait for full length images to come out before making assumptions? I feel the research should have been done from your end," Reann wrote while sharing the article on her Instagram story. Citing the Rimzim Dadu outfit as outdated, the fashion piece also criticised the former beauty queen's team of stylists.

Screenshot of Instagram story by Reann Moradian

If we rewind just a few years, Sonam Kapoor had indeed picked a metal wire saree from Rimzim Dadu's collections, whose label is known for experimenting with textures and with metal wire outfits being top hits amongst celebs.

Take a look at Aishwarya's jacket set here, a look she styled with scarlet lips.

Here's what Sonam Kapoor wore in 2016.

Aishwarya has made two red carpet appearances this year - one in a dramatic Ashi Studio gown and another in a gold ensemble by Jean Louis Sabaji. Her Cannes wardrobe this year also includes couture such as Mugler, Falguni and Shane Peacock and Leal Daccarett.

Sonam Kapoor, who is also in Cannes, made her first red carpet appearance this year with a tuxedo set by her go-to international designer duo Ralph and Russo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Cannes veteran, who marked her 18th year at the film festival this year. Deepika Padukone also recently wrapped her Cannes duties as a L'Oreal ambassador.

