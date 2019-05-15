Cannes 2019: AR Rahman Checked Into The French Riviera With Plus One - Wife Saira Banu

AR Rahman with wife at Cannes 2019 (courtesyarrahman)

AR Rahman, who flew in to the French Riviera earlier this week, checked into the Cannes Film Festival on Day 1 and shared updates on his Instagram. His plus one at the film festival was none other than his wife Saira Banu. Adorable photos of the Oscar winning composer and his wife Saira Banu posing hand-in-hand arrived on his Instagram on Day 1 of Cannes and for the caption, he simply let the pictures do the talking. The music maestro was also spotted hanging out with members of the jury and his friends at the film fest. Here are pictures he Instagrammed from the Cannes Film Festival:

Earlier, he had also posted a picture of him from Cannes and captioned it: "8.51 pm iftaar."

AR Rahman also attended the Oscars and the Grammy earlier this year and is often spotted at various award shows and music festivals. When at the Academy Awards earlier in February, he filled up his Instagram with Oscar moments from the red carpet.

The Grammy winning composer had attended the Grammy awards with his daughter this year and made several Instagram entries.

AR Rahman's Oscar wins in the year 2009 made history as he won two awards together for Slumdog Millionaire. He won the Best Original Song Oscar for Jai Ho and also an Oscar in the Best Original Score category.

Meanwhile, Cannes regulars such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor will also attend the film festival. So will Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat. Hina Khan and Diana Penty will make their red carpet debuts at the film festival this time.

