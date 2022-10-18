Can You Relate To This? Twinkle Khanna's ROFL Video On Introverts When They Receive An Invitation

A still from the video. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna might be away from the big screen, but she always makes sure to entertain her fans by posting hilarious videos and adorable pictures of her kids on Instagram. Speaking of which, the actress, on Tuesday, shared a relatable video about introverts trying to get out of unwanted party invites. In the video, she can be seen reading a book when she receives a text about an event. On seeing the invitation, the actress starts thinking of an excuse to say "no" to an invitation. The clip on the video reads, "I am sick, No, what about I have lost the will to live? None of this will work, I will just have to sacrifice, surrender, roll over, play fetch. I have to gooo. God help me, no one can help me. Help me!"

In the caption, Twinkle wrote, "Introverts of the world - How often does this happen?" Soon after she shared the post, Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, commented, "No explanations I just say so sorry won't be able to make it," while Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali dropped laughing emoticons. Some fans also dropped hilarious comments, a user wrote, "Sorry! Permission not granted by Dad...," while another wrote, "Ppl have stopped asking me for a reason."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna is married to superstar Akshay Kumar, and together they are parents to two kids, a son, Aarav, and a daughter Nitara.

On the work front, Twinkle Khanna was last seen in the 2001 film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. Apart from movies, she is the author of three books - Mrs Funny Bones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas are Forgiving.