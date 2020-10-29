Can You Identify This Actress Vacationing In The Maldives?

What a picture! (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Elli Avram is having the time of her life in the Maldives. The actress checked into Instagram from the Maldives on Thursday to share stunning pictures from her holiday. In one of her posts, Elli Avram can be seen having breakfast in a pool while in another, she looks stunning in a multi-coloured bikini, which she paired with a shrug and a sun hat. "Rejuvenation in Maldives, 2020," she captioned one of the pictures while sharing another, she wrote: "Eat well, swim well....and spot the Dolphin." The actress also accompanied her posts with hashtags like #mykindofplace and #bliss. Check out the photos here: Embed

Elli Avram often trends on social media for her dance videos. We have selected a few for you from her Instagram feed, take a look:

In terms of work, Elli Avram made her debut in Bollywood in Saurabh Verma's comedy Mickey Virus. She then featured alongside comedian Kapil Sharma in his debut film Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon. She also had a cameo in Taapsee Pannu's film Naam Shabana.

Elli Avram has also participated in Bigg Boss 7. She later made appearances on the show as a guest in season 8 and season 9. Elli also appeared on Kapil Sharma's chat show Comedy Nights with Kapil and she has been a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.

Elli, who has featured in songs such as Kudiyan Shehar Diyan, Billionaire, Chamma Chamma and Zila Hilela, was last seen in Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang. She has also featured in web shows like Typewriter and Inside Edge 2.