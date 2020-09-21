Can You Guess Who Kajol's New In-House Photographer Is? No, It Isn't Yug

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol's Instagram profile is a sheer delight and she added a set of stunning pictures to her collection on Monday afternoon. BTW, can you guess who clicked the pictures? The obvious answer would be her and Ajay Devgn's son Yug, who has an interest in photography. Kajol often shares pictures clicked by her son on her Instagram profile. However, this time, the photographer wasn't Yug. It was Kajol's daughter Nysa. Kajol, who looks stunning in an orange saree, captioned her post: "Just really missed wearing my sarees. So had a heyday doing this. Love the saree for all the subtle possibilities...... hmmm! Another in-house photographer... This time my daughter." Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa studies in Singapore, while their son Yug attends school in Mumbai.

Kajol loves dressing up. Remember the picture she posted from the sets of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and wrote: "This is the season and we even have a reason to post pics of when we dressed up." She added the hashtags #Throwback, #DressUp and #MissThis. ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

In terms of work, Kajol's next project is the Netflix film Tribhanga, which will mark her digital debut. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Tribhang will be directed by Renuka Sahane and it will also star Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

The actress was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, which also starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam.