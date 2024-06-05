By Order Of The Peaky Blinders - A Movie In The Making, Starring Cillian Murphy (Obviously)

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders. (courtesy: peakyblindersofficial)

Peaky Blinders fans unite. A new film version of the smash hit series has been announced and it features (no points for guessing) the OG Cillian Murphy. The film will release on the streaming giant Netflix. The official Instagram handle of Netflix UK and Ireland shared a picture of the film's script. The caption on the post read. "Big news: A Peaky Blinders film is coming to Netflix. It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me... It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans." - Cillian Murphy." Cillian Murphy famously starred as the Birmingham gangland boss Tommy Shelby in the insanely popular television drama Peaky Blinders.

Fans of the show couldn't keep calm after the news was shared. A user wrote, "God pls don't let them ruin it pls." Another user added, "By order of the peaky blinders." A third comment read, "Expectations are high." Read a fourth comment, "Please don't ruin it." Another one added, "OMG the best news ever! By Order Of The Peaky Blinders." Another user wrote, "Our fella is back." Another one added, "Thank you."

Check out the post here:

Besides his Oscar-winning performance in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy's impressive filmography includes Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and Batman (in which he played the villainous Scarecrow). He also starred in Ken Loach's Irish historical drama The Wind That Shakes The Barley, among other films. His other popular films include Red Eye, Inception, Red Lights to name a few.