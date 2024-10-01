<i>Peaky Blinders</i> Movie First Look: Cillian Murphy Is Back As Tommy Shelby And How

Advertisement

Peaky Blinders Movie First Look: Cillian Murphy Is Back As Tommy Shelby And How

A Peaky Blinders movie was announced earlier this year

Cillian Murphy in the Peaky Blinders movie
By order of the Peaky Blinders, presenting the first look of OG Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming movie. Cillian Murphy famously starred as the Birmingham gangland boss Tommy Shelby in the insanely popular television drama Peaky Blinders. Cillian Murphy is a social media recluse so the makers shared some BTS photos from the film set. "By order of the Peaky Blinders... Tommy Shelby is back. Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film," read the caption on it.

Keeping calm is not an option for the Internet. An excited fan wrote in the comments section of the post, "Oh we are so back." Another one added, "Thomas Shelby is back by order of the peaky blinders." Another one wrote, "Can we get Arthur too." A series of Peaky Blinders-related GIFs dominated the comments section of the post. Check out the post here:

The Peaky Blinders movie went on floors earlier this year. The official Instagram handle of Netflix UK and Ireland shared a picture of the film's script. The caption on the post read. "Big news: A Peaky Blinders film is coming t o Netflix. It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me... It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."

Besides his Oscar-winning performance in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy's impressive filmography includes Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and Batman (in which he played the villainous Scarecrow). He also starred in Ken Loach's Irish historical drama The Wind That Shakes The Barley, among other films. His other popular films include Red Eye, Inception, Red Lights to name a few.

