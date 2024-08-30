<i>Peaky Blinders</i>: Joining Cillian Murphy In The Film Is... Drum Roll... Barry Keoghan

For all Barry Keoghan fans, we have great news. The actor, who was Oscar-nominated for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix film Peaky Blinders. According to a report by Deadline, Barry will be sharing the screen with Cillian Murphy and Rebecca Ferguson in the movie version of the hit series. While Cillian is going to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby, details about Barry's role have not been disclosed yet.

In June, the official Instagram handle of Netflix UK announced the upcoming film. They posted a picture of the script, which revealed key details on the front page – the name of director Tom Harper, the OG Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and the writer Steven Knight. The caption on the post read. "BIG NEWS: A #PeakyBlinders film is coming to Netflix! 'It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me... It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.' – Cillian Murphy."

Check it out:

Peaky Blinders has a total of six seasons. The show first premiered in 2013, with subsequent seasons released in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022. The first four seasons were broadcast on BBC Two, while the remaining seasons aired on BBC One. In addition to Cillian Murphy, the series also features Sam Neill, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy and Benjamin Zephaniah in pivotal roles. All six seasons of Peaky Blinders are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Turning to the upcoming movie, the project will be produced by Steven Knight, Caryn Mandabach, Cillian Murphy and Guy Heeley. Tom Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren and David Mason will serve as executive producers. The Peaky Blinders movie will be created in association with BBC Film.