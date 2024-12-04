After Dating For One Year, Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan To "Take A Break" From Relationship

Singer Sabrina Carpenter and Hollywood star Barry Keoghan have decided to take a break after dating for a year.

A source told people.com, that the couple have ended their romantic relationship for now, about a year after they began dating.

"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," said the source.

Keoghan and Carpenter first sparked dating rumours as they were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles in early December 2023.

The Oscar-nominated actor and the Espresso hitmaker first crossed paths during Paris Fashion Week when they both attended a Givenchy show the previous September, reports people.com.

The two were been spotted supporting one another in various pursuits and on social media, with Keoghan regularly leaving sweet comments on Carpenter's Instagram posts.

The actor was also in the crowd during his then-girlfriend's Coachella appearance this past April, and even starred in her "Please Please Please" music video in June.

Carpenter shared on Sunday Morning in October,that when it came to casting the video, she used her “not-even-biased opinion”. She shared that Keoghan was sitting right next to her.

Carpenter said: "I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me in a chair. And he was so excited about it.”

After the Recording Academy announced its picks for the 2025 Grammy Awards on November 8, Keoghan expressed how “proud” he was of Carpenter while appearing on The Jess Cagle Show.

Reacting to her six nominations including a song of the year nod for Please Please Please — the actor had said, “Brilliant, I know. Absolutely brilliant. Feckin' brilliant, lads.”

“No, I'm really, really happy for her, honestly, and I got to get on the phone soon,” he said on the SiriusXM show.

