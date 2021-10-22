Bunty Aur Babli Teaser: It's Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji Vs Siddhant Chaturvedi-Sharvari

A still from the teaser. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The teaser released on Friday

Rani Mukerji has reprised her role in the film

Varun Sharma has directed the film

Attention please! Bunty and Babli are back to con your hearts again. Wait, but who are the real Bunty and Babli? The question remains unanswered even in the teaser of the second installment of the hit film Bunty Aur Babli. The video begins with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji (who has reprised her role in the film), talking about how nice they are feeling about working together after 12 long years. The stars are just ready for their shot when Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari crash the sets, claiming to be the real Bunty and Babli. A confused Rani Mukerji hilariously demands the film's producer and her husband Aditya Chopra to meet her about the script change. What follows is a debate between the four, leading to Rani and Saif leaving the sets. Siddhant Chaturvedi adds that this is the time of the "nayi peedhi" (new generation).

Bunty Aur Babli teaser is all about confusion. Check out the teaser here:

Bunty Aur Babli was one of the biggest hits of 2005 and it also featured father-son-duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The film showcased the story of two ambitious individuals, who conned people using the pseudonyms Bunty and Babli. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a cop in the film. The film resonates with today's generation through its great comic timing and the iconic song Kajra Re, which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek.

Besides Bunty Aur Babli 2, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan have worked together in films such as Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Rani Mukerji also starred in the first installment of Bunty Aur Babli, while Saif Ali Khan will step into the shoes of Abhishek Bachchan in the second part of the film. Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by debutant Varun Sharma and it has been produced by Aditya Chopra.