Why Hrithik Roshan Rejected Abhishek Bachchan's Role In <i>Bunty Aur Babli</i>

Shaad Ali's crime comedy film Bunty Aur Babli was released 20 years ago, on May 27, 2005. The film was led by Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the director made surprising revelations as he stated that Hrithik Roshan was the original choice for Abhishek Bachchan's role in the film.

Shaad Ali, the director further revealed that Rani Mukerji was always the chosen leading lady. However, for the male lead, despite several conversations with Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan, the latter was not ready to enter the small-town space yet. Nevertheless, it was Hrithik who ended up coming up with the killer ending of Bunty Aur Babli.

What

Bunty Aur Babli completed 20 years of its release yesterday. The film had Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead, Amitabh Bachchan in a key role, and a cameo by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Director Shaad Ali revealed Hrithik was the initial choice for the male lead, he told Bollywood Hungama, "Yes, we did meet Hrithik as he was our first choice. We sat for a few months with him. Rakesh ji (Rakesh Roshan) liked the script a lot and he was keen that Hrithik should sign the film."

Citing the reason why the War actor rejected the role, the filmmaker said, "Hrithik was not very comfortable entering the small-town space at that time. He did a very good job of it later in Super 30 (2019), though. Back then, he had his reservations. He did, however, have many creative ideas for the film. In fact, it was Hrithik's idea that Bunty and Babli should return to conning in the final scene. He reasoned, 'They're like Superman! They can't go back to normal life and never return to the con world.' Originally, the story ended with Bunty and Babli being let off and becoming law-abiding citizens. I should have thanked Hrithik in the credits."

The Plot

Bunty Aur Babli tells the story of two small-town con artists played by Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, and a police officer (Amitabh Bachchan) who is on a neverending hunt to track them down.

Rakesh Trivedi (Abhishek Bachchan) and Vimmi Saluja (Rani Mukerji) hide their identities and soon begin responding to the sobriquet Bunty Aur Babli. With one trick following the other, the duo became famous for their notorious acts across the country.

How Bunty Aur Babli Ended

Considering the director Shaad Ali acknowledged Hrithik for coming up with the ending, here's a recap.

The film ended with Bunty Aur Babli giving up their criminal lives, as they become parents. For the sake of their newborn child, they express deep remorse and regret to JCP Dashrath Singh (Amitabh Bachchan) and promise to do better.

The police officer has a change of heart, and the twist comes with a new offer from him. Three years later, he advises Bunty Aur Babli to use their skills as con artists, in a positive way to catch scammers and work for the government.

Remake And Sequel

For the unversed, Bunty Aur Babli was also remade in Telugu titled Bhale Dongalu. The 2008 film black-comedy film was directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar and had Tarun, Ileana, and Jagapati Babu in the lead.

A sequel to Bunty Aur Babli was also made in 2021. While Rani Mukerji returned as Sonia Rawat, Saif Ali Khan was the male lead, Kunal Singh. It is an all new story of two individuals, who heard the story of the original Bunty Aur Babli and how they escaped from the clutches of law. Sonia and Kunal believe they could have the same destiny.

The film also had Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in the supporting cast. The film had a lukewarm response at the box office.

In A Nutshell

For fans, it takes a little time to visualize Hrithik Roshan opposite Rani Mukerji in the film, which went on to become one of YRF's cult classics. Though Hrithik Roshan rejected Abhishek Bachchan's role in Bunty Aur Babli, his contribution in adding a twist to the ending sequence, deserves a mention.



