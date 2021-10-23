Bunty Aur Babli: Rani Mukerji And Saif Ali Khan Are Making The Wait For Film So Difficult

Rani and Saif in Bunty Aur Babli. (courtesy: yrf)

Highlights The teaser of the film released on Friday

The film's trailer will be out on Monday

The film will release ion November 19

With every new Bunty Aur Babli update, the wait for the movie becomes all the more difficult. After releasing the film's teaser, the makers shared new stills from the film. The first one features Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan as regular folks. Rani can be seen dressed in a saree while Saif Ali Khan can be seen with a cylinder in his hands as Rani weighs him. The expressions are just too good to miss. The official Instagram page of Yash Raj Films shared the picture and the caption on it read: "The wait is over! Bunty is ready! Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer out on 25th October! Celebrate Bunty Aur Babli 2 with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November '21."

Take a look at the post here:

The makers also shared Rani Mukerji's new look from the film, in which she can be seen dressed in a loud, printed outfit. The caption on the post read: "Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj is here ."

Bunty Aur Babli, one of the biggest hits of 2005 also featured father-son-duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The film showcased the story of two ambitious individuals, who conned people using the pseudonyms Bunty and Babli. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a cop in the film. The film resonates with today's generation through its great comic timing and the iconic song Kajra Re, which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek.

Other than Bunty Aur Babli 2, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan have worked together in films such as Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Rani Mukerji also starred in the first installment of Bunty Aur Babli, while Saif Ali Khan will step into the shoes of Abhishek Bachchan in the second part of the film. Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by debutant Varun Sharma and it has been produced by Aditya Chopra.