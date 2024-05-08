Bulgarian Director Konstantin Bojanov On His Cannes-Bound Hindi Film The Shameless

A still from The Shameless.

Bulgarian filmmaker and visual artist Konstantin Bojanov is headed to the Croisette with a gritty female-led Hindi film that plays out in a fictional city in north India. Titled The Shameless, his third fiction feature is one of 18 titles in Un Certain Regard at the upcoming 77th Cannes Film Festival. The Shameless was more than a decade in the making. The arduous journey took a lot out of him. But the film has turned out to be well worth the time and effort. "I started the project 14 years ago," says the writer-director. "There were points when I felt that the film would not move forward. Then there would be one small step and a door would open. It was a very slow process."

Due to limitations of budget and multiple postponements caused by the pandemic, "the period of prepping and the shooting days were vastly inadequate," he says. "But we (the director and the cinematographer) did our best to discuss not only the cinematic language but also the break-down of scenes," recalls Bojanov.

Once the shoot got underway, the film began demanding its own visual interpretation. "The fact that we had to work in extremely small spaces determined the style to a degree. I wanted to stay very close to the two main characters and experience the story through them," he says.

The Shameless features Mita Vashisht, Tanmay Dhanania, Anasuya Sengupta, Omara Shetty and Rohit Kokate in key roles. It centres on a woman who kills a policeman in a G.B. Road brothel and flees.

She changes her name from Nadira to Renuka and seeks refuge in an insular northern Indian community of sex workers, where she forges a forbidden relationship with teenage prostitute Devika. The younger girl stands up against an entrenched system and an oppressive mother and joins the fugitive on a hazardous dash towards freedom in the face of a spiral of violence.

Bojanov graduated from the National School of Fine Arts in Sofia and then continued his studies at the Royal College of Art in London before going to New York University to study documentary filmmaking. He first came to India 20 years ago "as a traveller, as most people do."

His filmmaking career began with Lemon is Lemon (2001), a documentary about a group of heroin addicts who lay bare their emotions on camera. He followed that up with another documentary, Invisible (2005), about six young addicts in Sofia.

Bojanov's narrative feature debut, Ave (2011) was a coming-of-age story of a boy and a girl who meet on the road and the latter invents new identities for the two with each ride that they hitch. The film premiered in Cannes Critics Week.

His second film, Light Thereafter (2018), about an emotionally fragile and artistically inclined Bulgarian-British teenager (played by Barry Keoghan) who travels across Europe to meet a French painter he idolizes, competed for the Hivos Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam.