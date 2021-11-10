'Building Brand Together': Why Katrina Kaif Was At Nykaa's Stock Market Listing

Katrina Kaif with Falguni Nayar at Nykaa's Stock Market Listing. (Image courtesy: AFP)

The stock market debut of beauty start-up Nykaa on Wednesday was blockbuster in more ways than one - its market capitalisation crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, propelling founder Falguni Nayar into the global rich list. Adding some showbiz glamour to the listing ceremony of Nykaa's shares at the National Stock Exchange or NSE was actor Katrina Kaif - but her presence had purpose. Katrina, dressed in a peach suit for the listing ceremony, and Nykaa co-own a beauty brand and she was there as a business partner. Nykaa's Bollywood connect includes two other big names - Janhvi Kapoor is an ambassador and Alia Bhatt is an investor in the start-up.

Speaking to NDTV, Falguni Nayar said, "We own a brand jointly with Katrina Kaif called Kay Beauty. It's a brand that we started together and she's been very instrumental in helping us build the brand. She's a joint owner and also she's conceptualised the brand and we are building it together. She's a business partner to Nykaa and that's how she was here today." Ms Nayar, who owns about half of Nykaa, is now India's youngest self-made female billionaire, reports Bloomberg.

Katrina Kaif launched Kay Beauty in October 2019 - she is her own best advertisement:

Katrina Kaif, 38, is a former model who made her film debut in 2003 film Boom. Her list of credits include Sarkar, Raajneeti, Namastey London, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang! She has frequently collaborated with Salman Khan in movies such as Ek Tha Tiger, its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. Katrina currently stars opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, playing in theatres. Her upcoming releases include the third film in the Tiger series and Phone Bhoot.