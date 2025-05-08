<i>Buck</i> Teaser: Get, Set And Groove To Jackson Wang And Diljit Dosanjh's Dance Anthem

A big treat for Diljit Dosanjh's fans. His new single Buck, in collaboration with K-pop star Jackson Wang, will be out tomorrow (May 9).

A day ahead of the release, Jackson dropped the teaser on Instagram. The clip opens to dancers showing their killer moves on the floor. The scene then cuts to Jackson, who sings, "I can show you how to dance".

There is a glimpse of Diljit and Jackson dressed in black outfits as people dance around them. The side note read, "BUCK feat. Diljit Dosanjh in 24 24-hour countdown. YouTube countdown is on NOW. Pre-SAVE LINK in BIO now. Do u wanna dance?"

ICYDK: Jackson Wang is a member of K-pop group GOT7 and an established solo artist. The singer is known for hits like 100 Ways and Blow. The Hong Kong-born performer has gained a substantial following throughout Asia, the United States and Europe with his unique blend of pop, hip-hop and R&B.

Jackson is expected to visit Mumbai on May 10 to promote his song, Buck. This will mark his second major appearance in India after performing at Lollapalooza in 2023.

According to India Today, the Diljit Dosanjh and Jackson Wang collaboration materialised after both artists expressed interest in working together. Jackson's upcoming India visit is being coordinated by Kamal Shah, a Singapore-based associate of Jackson, and Bunty Bahl, a prominent figure in the music and Bollywood industry.

Before Jackson Wang, Diljit has collaborated with several international artists such as Sia, Camilo, Ed Sheeran and Saweetie. The singer has many hit songs under his belt, such as Born to Shine, G.O.A.T., Hass Hass, Kinni Kinni, Raat Di Gedi and more.

Diljit recently concluded his sensational Dil-luminati Tour after touring the USA, Canada, Europe and India.