<i>Bridgerton</i> Star Simone Ashley's Viral Kissing Pictures With "Mystery Man" At US Open Have The Internet's Attention

Just earlier this week, British-Indian actor Simone Ashley, known for her role in Bridgerton, sparked dating rumours with actor Joshua Jackson. However, her latest kissing pictures with a mystery man at the US Open in Queens, New York, have put all earlier speculations to rest.

What's Happening

Several pictures circulating online showed Simone Ashley attending the US Open, seated beside Indian comedian Zakir Hussain and actor Kal Penn.

But soon enough, the focus shifted to Simone sharing a kiss with the "mystery man" who has the Internet raving about them.

According to Just Jared, this mystery man is Tim Sykes, a restaurateur and businessman who co-owns Ruby's Cafe in New York City.

How the Internet Reacted

As the cosy images of the new couple began making the rounds, comments started surfacing.

One admirer wrote, "Oh, she looks so in love."

Another fan said, "Sigh. She's so pretty. That's all I've got."

Projects

On the work front, Simone Ashley was last seen in F1 and is currently busy filming the much-anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. It is a sequel to the 2006 hit The Devil Wears Prada.

The film also stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Tracie Thoms, Tibor Feldman, and Stanley Tucci in key roles, and is currently in production.

In A Nutshell

Simone Ashley kissing her "mystery guy" at the US Open has been all over social media. The Internet believes the Bridgerton star looks "so in love".