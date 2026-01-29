<i>Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1</i> Review: A Gilded Cinderella Romance That Lacks Its Glass-Slipper Moment

Hello, gentle readers. Sharpen your dance cards, secure your masks, and perhaps keep a wary eye on the clock, because the ton is back in session, and this time, it is Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) who finds himself at the centre of the spectacle. Whether he likes it or not.

Season 4 of Bridgerton arrives with a familiar swirl of silk, scandal, and string-quartet pop covers, yet there is something distinctly different in the air. The wisteria still blooms. The gowns still defy structural engineering. The Queen still demands diversion. But beneath the shimmer, this season makes a quiet, deliberate pivot. It asks what happens when a man who prides himself on being untethered is suddenly undone by something as old-fashioned and as inconvenient as love.

Benedict Bridgerton has always existed on the periphery of his own family saga. Neither burdened with the crushing responsibility of the viscountcy nor gifted with the covert power of a Lady Whistledown, he has drifted through three seasons as a charming libertine: artistic, restless, indulgent.

He has resisted the marriage mart with easy laughter and easier lovers. When pressed by his mother about his future, he insists, “I am charting a more venturesome course outside good society. In doing so, I am being true to myself.” It is both a declaration and a defence, one that has defined him for years.

Season 4 wastes no time unsettling that certainty.

The inciting incident is as deliciously theatrical as one might expect: a masquerade ball hosted by Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). It is here that Benedict encounters the mysterious Lady in Silver, a woman whose unstudied sincerity cuts through the performative flirtations of the ton. She cannot dance. She does not angle for status. She seems, for a fleeting few moments, immune to the calculations of the marriage market.

Their connection is immediate, intimate, and, crucially, incomplete. When the clock strikes midnight, she vanishes, leaving behind a glove and a man uncharacteristically undone.

Yes, the Cinderella parallels are overt. The masked heroine. The midnight departure. The abandoned token. The elusive search. The series does not shy away from these fairy-tale beats, it leans into them. But what prevents the storyline from collapsing into pure pastiche is the shift in perspective. This is not merely the fantasy of a prince finding his princess. It is equally the story of a woman who knows the fantasy cannot last.

Sophie Baek, played with luminous restraint by Yerin Ha, is no conventional debutante. She is a maid. More precisely, she is a young woman caught in the precarious limbo between bloodline and servitude, bound to the household of her late father's widow, Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung). Her presence at the masquerade is an act of quiet rebellion, a single night of borrowed grandeur in a life otherwise defined by labour and invisibility.

What makes Sophie compelling is not simply her beauty or her banter, but her awareness. She understands the stakes of crossing class lines. She understands what society permits and what it punishes. When she withholds her identity from Benedict, it is not coyness, it is survival. The romance, therefore, unfolds not as a simple misunderstanding, but as a negotiation between longing and reality.

Luke Thompson's performance deepens Benedict in ways the earlier seasons only hinted at. The rakish grin remains, but it is tempered by vulnerability. When he confesses that he feels like an “imposter” in his own world, it reframes his previous detachment not as arrogance, but as displacement.

For a man born into privilege, Benedict is acutely aware of his superfluity, the “Number Two” in a family defined by hierarchy. His attraction to Sophie is as much about recognition as it is about desire. She sees him not as an heir, nor as a conquest, but as a man untethered from expectation.

Their chemistry is less volcanic than some of the series' previous pairings, but that is not necessarily a flaw. Where past seasons burned hot with antagonistic tension and explosive passion, Benedict and Sophie's connection simmers. It is built on conversation, curiosity, and a shared sense of being slightly out of place. The result is romantic rather than incendiary, more waltz than wildfire.

Still, Bridgerton remains unapologetically indulgent. The production design is as sumptuous as ever, with the masquerade sequence standing as one of the show's most visually ambitious set pieces. The camera glides between upstairs opulence and downstairs industry, subtly widening the world.

For the first time in a meaningful way, the series lingers on the machinery beneath the glitter: the maids, footmen, and housekeepers who transform fantasy into reality. The tonal contrast between ballroom serenity and kitchen frenzy adds texture to a universe that once felt exclusively gilded.

This expansion into the working class is perhaps the season's most significant evolution. Sophie's storyline forces the show to grapple with class inequity in a way that race-blind casting allowed it to sidestep in earlier installments. The fairy tale may be romantic, but the labour is not. When the consequences of Sophie's masquerade attendance unfold, the stakes feel tangible.

Elsewhere, the ensemble continues to orbit the central romance. Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) navigates life as a married woman and a public Lady Whistledown, her dynamic with Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) now tinged with negotiation rather than secrecy.

Eloise (Claudia Jessie), ever resistant to convention, flirts with spinsterhood as both shield and statement. Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and John (Victor Alli) confront quieter marital complexities. Violet herself tentatively explores romance beyond widowhood, adding a gentle counterpoint to her son's awakening.

Not all subplots carry equal weight. At times, the season feels crowded, as though reluctant to relinquish its sprawling tapestry in favour of a more focused love story. The absence of certain past leads is felt, and the rhythm occasionally slows under the pressure of exposition. Yet even in its unevenness, the series remains compulsively watchable.

If there is a central tension in Season 4, it lies in the question of identity. Who are we when stripped of title, mask, and expectation? For Benedict, the answer is destabilising. For Sophie, it is clarifying. Their romance becomes less about destiny and more about recognition, about choosing to see and be seen across the artificial divides of rank and reputation.

Does the season reinvent the Bridgerton formula? Not entirely. The beats of meet-cute, separation, longing, and pursuit remain intact. But within that structure, there is a quiet maturation. The show is less concerned with spectacle for its own sake and more interested in what lingers after the music stops.

The first half of Season 4 may not deliver the most incendiary passion of the series, but it offers something arguably more enduring: a love story rooted in empathy. It understands that fairy tales, however embellished, are only satisfying when the characters feel real enough to bruise.

As the clock ticks toward the season's conclusion, one cannot help but wonder whether Benedict will truly step outside “good society” or whether he will find a way to reshape it. Either way, the carriage is in motion. And this author, for one, is not yet ready to leave the ball.