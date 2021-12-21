Bridesmaids Alia Bhatt, Akansha-Anushka Ranjan Kapoor Add Stardust To Friend's Wedding

Alia Bhatt with her squad. (courtesy: hereforaliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor attended their friend Meghna Goyal's wedding festivities. Alia Bhatt and her squad even danced at the wedding festivities. Anushka Ranjan Kapoor shared pictures and videos from the celebrations. The photos and videos were later curated by several fan pages dedicated to Alia Bhatt on Instagram. A few days ago, pictures from Meghna Goyal's bachelorette party went viral. The photos also featured Alia Bhatt and were shared by Anushka Ranjan Kapoor on Instagram. "Happiness everywhere," she had captioned the post.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has a super busy schedule ahead. The actress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She has also produced a film called Darlings, in which she co-stars with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her acting debut with Netflix's Guilty last year, which also starred Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir in pivotal roles. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the film was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Alia Bhatt cheered for her bestie at the film's screening last year. Akansha recently starred in Netflix's Ray. She was a part of Spotlight, alongside Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Radhika Madan.