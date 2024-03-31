Madgaon Express: Mumbai Police Uses LOL Scene From Film To Spread Awareness

A still from Madgaon Express trailer. shared this image. (courtesy: excelmovies )

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express is getting great reviews from fans and critics alike. Now, even the official Instagram page of Mumbai Police has shared a scene from the film to spread awareness about the importance of seat belts. In this particular sequence, the lead characters played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary are seen seated in a car. Avinash is behind the wheel with Divyenndu in the passenger's seat and Pratik seated in the back. None of them have fastened their seat belts. In a hurry, Avinash starts the car, and it ends up hitting a fire hydrant. The scene ends with the message, “Seatbelt is important,” flashing on the screen.

While sharing the video, Mumbai Police wrote, “An express trip without seat belt will land you straight in the hospital.”

Meanwhile, following the release of Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu has shared a bunch of BTS images from the film on his Instagram handle. Sharing his experience the actor-director wrote, “From day 1 of the shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn't have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all your happiness and good luck.”

Before Madgaon Express' release, Kunal Kemmu's wife, actress-author Soha Ali Khan also uploaded a BTS video from the movie sets and promotional events on Instagram. The text attached to the post read, "It's safe to say that since the age of 8, a film set has been a second home to you Kunal; we even met on a film set sixteen years ago - perhaps that is where you found yourself too. You have proven your mettle enough times as an actor - across genres but today you share your labour of love, sweat, and yes even tears with the audience - as a writer-director.”

Read Soha Ali Khan's full note below:

Madgaon Express narrates the story of three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa, which unexpectedly takes a dramatic turn. The movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.