Brahmastra Song Rasiya: Feel The Magic Of Love With Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt

A still from Rasiya song. (courtesy: SonyMusicIndia)

“Jogan tera maara rasiya, jag jeeta dil haara rasiya”. Can you guess what are we trying to say? Oh yes, the much-awaited song, Rasiya, from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is here. The update was shared by Alia on Instagram. Along with a clip featuring herself and Ranbir, the actress wrote, “With Love, Rasiya Out Now.” Be it Ranbir-Alia's impeccable chemistry or Shreya Ghoshal and Tushar Joshi's soulful voices, the track has ticked all the boxes. The music composition has been done by Pritam. Amit Bhattacharya has written the lyrics. Actor Rohit Saraf couldn't stop himself from dropping a series of black hearts under the post.





You can listen to the latest track, Rasiya, here:





Fans have flooded the comment section with sweet remarks. A person wrote, “This song is a pure gem, when I listen first time in theatre it makes me a little emotional. A pure divine voice of Tushar and Shreya mam”. Another added, “Tushar Joshi deserves special applause.”



A day before the song's release, director Ayan Mukerji shared a long note dedicated to the song, which is the Love Theme for Shiva and Isha in Brahmastra.” He said, “Rasiya was composed by Pritam Dada as the Love Theme for Shiva and Isha in Brahmastra. If you have watched the movie (which I hope everyone has), then you've already heard the main melody of Rasiya - which has been used in different forms through the movie. A lot of people online have been asking us for the full song, so heartfelt apologies from Team Brahmāstra for taking so long to put it out…To make up for it, we have created more than one version of the song, all of which we love and are looking forward to releasing in the days ahead… But first up… Tomorrow… First and Main Version of Rasiya is out! We hope you enjoy it.”

Brahmastra was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The sci-fi trilogy also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie was released on September 9.

