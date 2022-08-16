'#BoycottHrithikRoshan' Trends On Twitter, Because Laal Singh Chaddha

Hrithik Roshan shared this image. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Twitter users' current obsession with the trend of boycotting Bollywood films, found another target after Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan - Hrithik Roshan and his film Vikram Vedha. What's even more bizarre than the boycott is the reason offered by a section of the Internet. The call for boycotting Hrithik Roshan and his film began after the actor gave a shout out to Aamir Khan 's Laal Singh Chaddha in his latest tweet.Laal Singh Chaddha became the unwilling centre of controversy after a section of the Internet dug out Aamir Khan's 2015 interview bits, where he said that his ex-filmmaker wife Kiran Rao had suggested they move countries because of "growing intolerance."

In his shout out to Laal Singh Chaddha, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Just watched Laal Singh Chaddha. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don't miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It's beautiful. Just beautiful."

Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don't miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It's beautiful. Just beautiful. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 13, 2022

Some Twitter reactions to Hrithik Roshan's post praising Laal Singh Chaddha:

Another one wants to bite the dust...As you wish#BoycottHrithikRoshanhttps://t.co/5WcOtX6R0L — Abhishek Tiku (@abhishek_tiku) August 13, 2022

He has just given birth to a new hashtag #BoycottHrithikRoshan — Bala Parasuram (@pbala52) August 14, 2022

Don't worry. We will boycott your future films too. #BoycottHrithikRoshan — Hariharan (@rahari2k) August 14, 2022

#BoycottHrithikRoshan who is supporting lal Singh chadda — r s y s (@sravi555500) August 16, 2022

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan became the target of boycott trend as well after Internet users dug out the film's writer Kanika Dhillon's four-year-old tweets. Both Aamir and Akshay reacted to the boycott of their respective films during interviews. Meanwhile, both the films have had underwhelming box office collections so far. Laal Singh Chaddha has collected Rs 45 crore within 5 days, while Raksha Bandhan has garnered Rs 34 crore in 5 days.

"If you don't feel like watching the movie, then don't. It's a free country and the film is out there, so if someone wants to watch it or not, it's up to them. I would like to tell you, no matter which industry it is, be it the clothing industry, film industry or anything else, all of these help the economy. But doing things like boycotting movies, it doesn't make sense," Akshay told PTI. While Amir told PTI in an interview earlier, "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way."

Speaking of Vikram Vedha, it is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name, which was also written and directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The movie, which was a success at the box and received rave reviews from critics, featured Madhavan and Vijay Setupathi in the lead roles. Other than Hrithik Roshan, it will also star Saif Ali Khan.