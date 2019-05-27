Box Office Collection Day 3: Aladdin 'Fares Much Better Than' PM Narendra Modi

Box Office Collection: Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Vivek Oberoi as PM Modi. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Aladdin and PM Narendra Modi released on May 24 Aladdin performed 'much better' than PM Narendra Modi Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared performance reports of both the films

Disney film Aladdin is faring "much better" than Bollywood releases such as PM Narendra Modi and India's Most Wanted on the third day at India's box office. The performance reports of the films was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who said that the Hollywood film "emerged as the first choice of moviegoers" while the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a "much-required push" on the third day. Tweeting about Aladdin's box office collections so far, Taran Adarsh said: "Aladdin emerges the first choice of moviegoers... Business jumps on Day 3 [vis-a-vis Day 1]... Fares much better than the two Hindi releases... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Friday 4.25 crore, Saturday 6.50 crore, Sunday 7.75 crore. Total: Rs 18.50 crore net box office collection. India business. Gross: Rs 22.03 crore."

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film PM Narendra Modi and wrote: "PM Narendra Modi showed positive trending across the weekend... Business on Day 3 gave the much-required push... Weekdays crucial, since it needs to maintain the momentum for a satisfactory total... Friday 2.88 crore, Saturday 3.76 crore, Sunday 5.12 crore. Total: Rs 11.76 crore. India business." Here are the box office reports of Aladdin and PM Narendra Modi:

#Aladdin emerges the first choice of moviegoers... Biz jumps on Day 3 [vis-a-vis Day 1]... Fares much better than the two #Hindi releases... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.50 cr, Sun 7.75 cr. Total: Rs 18.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross: Rs 22.03 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

#PMNarendraModi showed positive trending across the weekend... Biz on Day 3 gave the much-required push... Weekdays crucial, since it needs to maintain the momentum for a satisfactory total... Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 5.12 cr. Total: Rs 11.76 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

India's Most Wanted, which features Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, remained "below the mark" at India's box office on the third day. Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film's box office collections so far and wrote: "India's Most Wanted witnessed growth over the weekend, but not substantial enough... The 3-day total, thus, remains below the mark... Friday 2.10 crore, Saturday 3.03 crore, Sunday 3.53 crore. Total: Rs 8.66 crore. India business."

#IndiasMostWanted witnessed growth over the weekend, but not substantial enough... The 3-day total, thus, remains below the mark... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr, Sun 3.53 cr. Total: Rs 8.66 cr. India biz. #IMW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

Aladdin, which is directed by Guy Ritchie, is the fictional story of the title character, who falls in love with Princess Jasmine of Agrabah. Aladdin is recruited to collect a magic lamp from the cave of wonders by an evil Royal Vazir of Agrabah. However, Aladdin rubs the lamp to release the Genie and ends up becoming friends with him. Genie helps Aladdin to defeat the Vazir.

The film features Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine of Agrabah.

PM Narendra Modi is a biopic on PM Modi starring Vivek Oberoi in the title role. It showcases the rise of Narendra Modi in Indian politics and his journey from his early days in the RSS. The film also highlights his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat and the Prime Minister of India.