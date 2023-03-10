Throwback: Satish Kaushik And Sridevi On Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja Set - The First Film He Directed

Boney Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: boney.kapoor)

Boney Kapoor has shared a priceless picture from his work album to pay his heartfelt tribute to Satish Kaushik. The picture was clicked on the “first day shoot of Roop ki Rani Choron ka Raja”. The film marked Satish Kaushik's debut as a director. Anil Kapoor and late Sridevi were seen in lead roles. It also starred Anupam Kher. In the pic, we can see Boney Kapoor, Sridevi, Satish Kaushik, and Anil Kapoor among others posing for the camera. Along with the picture, Boney Kapoor wrote, “First day shoot of Roop ki Rani Choron ka Raja. Satish made his debut as a director. He had put in a lot of hard work and it remains amongst the most Glosiest films, he directed 4 of our films and we were working on the 5th film.”

Roop ki Rani Choron ka Raja, produced by Boney Kapoor, was released in 1993. The film failed to perform well at the box office. Satish Kaushik, after 25 years of the release, in a tweet said, “Yes, 25 years ago it was a disaster at BO [box office] but it was my first child and will remain close to my heart. Remembering madam #SrideviLivesForever and my sorry to Boney Kapoor who gave me a break but was broke after the film."

Boney Kapoor's son, actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a moving note on Instagram. Arjun Kapoor, who got the opportunity to share the screen space with Satish Kaushik in Namaste London, wrote, “I grew up around you Satish uncle… u made me laugh on camera & off it… it's tough to explain what I feel because you were perhaps the happiest part of my childhood memories. Always smiling always had a story to tell always had a moment to recollect… your voice echoes in my ears even now. I'm blessed that we shared screen space in namaste England briefly for me that was an amazing moment to be on screen with u after being a child running around ur sets of prem and roop ki rani choron ka raja… Ur talent everyone knows ur kindness everyone will know thru the stories we all will share from having known u… I feel like I lost a part of my childhood today and I know dad anil chachu Sanjay all of us we miss you. You were are & shall always remain family to all of us. Rest in Peace, Satish uncle.”

Satish Kaushik died in New Delhi, allegedly of a heart attack. From Abhishek Bachchan to Anupam Kher, Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to the filmmaker.