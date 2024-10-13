Boney Kapoor Inaugurates Chowk Named After Late Wife Sridevi Along With Daughter Khushi Kapoor

A chowk in Mumbai's Lokhandwala has been named in the honour of legendary actress Sridevi. The late actress' husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor inaugurated the chowk on Saturday. Boney Kapoor shared a photograph of the stone signage which carried a photo of the actress and read “Sridevi Kapoor Chowk.” The producer tagged his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in the post. The chowk is situated at the junction near Green Acres Tower, where Sridevi had lived for many years. Sridevi's family was joined by veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher and Poonam Dhillon.

Actress Raveena Tandon, who worked with Sridevi in the film Laadla, reacted to the post with a folded hands emoji. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a heart emoji in the comment section.

In another video doing the rounds on social media, Boney Kapoor is seen inaugurating the chowk by uncovering the stone plaque. A visibly emotional Boney Kapoor, is also seen touching Sridevi's photograph with his hand, while Khushi Kapoor stands beside him.

Sridevi married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and they have two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Often referred to as the "first female superstar" in Indian cinema, Sridevi made her debut in 1967 with the Tamil movie Kandhan Karunai when she was just four years old. In her career spanning more than 50 years, she worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi movies. Her last film was Mom which was released in 2017. She also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, which was released after her death.

On February 24, 2018, Sridevi was found dead in a bathtub at a hotel in Dubai.

Her husband Boney Kapoor often posts about the late actress on social media. On August 13, 2024, he shared a picture of Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary and wrote, "Happy birthday my Jaan."

Sridevi's daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, are both actors. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Devara with Jr NTR, which is also her first Telugu movie. Khushi Kapoor made her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023.