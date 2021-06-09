Boman Irani's Mother Jerbanoo Dies At 94. 'She Was And Always Will Be A Star,' He Writes

Boman Irani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: boman_irani )

Highlights Jerbanoo died on Wednesday morning

"She played the role of both mother and father to me," wrote Boman

"What a spirit she was," he added

Actor Boman Irani's mother Jerbanoo died at the age of 94 on Wednesday morning, the actor announced in an Instagram post late evening. Sharing a photo of his mother, Boman Irani wrote that "she was and will always be a star." He wrote: "Mother Irani passed away peacefully in her sleep early this morning. Jer was 94. She played the role of both mother and father to me, since she was 32. What a spirit she was." In his post, the 61-year-old actor also recalled some memorable moments with his mother from his childhood and wrote: "Filled with funny stories that only she could tell. The longest arm that always dug deep into her pockets, even when there wasn't much there. When she sent me to the movies, she made sure all the compound kids came with me. 'Don't forget the popcorn' she would say."

"She loved her food and her songs and she could fact-check Wikipedia and IMDb in a flash. Sharp, sharp, sharp, till the very end. She always said 'You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile'. 'Make people happy,' she said," he added.

Boman Irani signed off his emotional post with these words: "Last night she asked for Malai Kulfi and some mango. She could have asked for the moon and the stars if she wished. She was, and always will be.......A Star."

Read Boman Irani's eulogy for his mother here:

Boman Irani's mother Jerbanoo had turned 94 in November last year. On her birthday, the actor had shared a beautiful picture of themselves and accompanied it with a touching note. Calling his mother "the greatest," Boman Irani wrote: "You have inspired a generation and more. Your sense of humour has chased away every blue moment in our blessed lives."

Boman Irani has worked in several films such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara, Don, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Heyy Babyy, Dostana, 3 Idiots, Housefull, Housefull 2, Jolly LLB, PK, Bhoothnath Returns, Housefull 3, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Sanju.